Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 99,907 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in APA were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

