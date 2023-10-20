Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $19,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

