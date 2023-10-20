Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $365.01 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $372.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.28 and a 200-day moving average of $304.55.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.16%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

