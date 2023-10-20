Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Boston Properties worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 801.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Argus lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

