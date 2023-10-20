Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Aramark worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 905.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 2,436,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000.

Aramark Stock Down 1.2 %

ARMK opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

