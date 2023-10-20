Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $271.42 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 242,604 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $271,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

