Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

NYSE:REXR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

