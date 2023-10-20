Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of AptarGroup worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

