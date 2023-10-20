Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 19,214 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $51.39 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.