Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,471 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

