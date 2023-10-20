Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 32,979 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,979 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.