Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,320 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of MasTec worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after buying an additional 264,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $63.96 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

