Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,141 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wedbush began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.