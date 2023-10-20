Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,086 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

