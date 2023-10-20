Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

