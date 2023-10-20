Reviewing Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) & The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) and The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC 29.59% 10.57% 4.68% The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Golub Capital BDC pays out 152.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golub Capital BDC and The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $387.80 million 6.31 $153.44 million $0.97 14.87 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust $291.90 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a combination of the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust was formed on November 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.