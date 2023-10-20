Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 5.5 %

REXR stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.