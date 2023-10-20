Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.16-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.16-2.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NYSE REXR opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

