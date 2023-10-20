Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $404.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $404.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.34.

Netflix Trading Up 16.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $401.77 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

