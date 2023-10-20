Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.85 on Friday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $771,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares in the company, valued at $70,885,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 616,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.