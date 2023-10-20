Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TSE:SCR opened at C$28.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$28.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.05.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

