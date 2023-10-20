Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.
