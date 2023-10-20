Scotiabank Trims Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Target Price to C$35.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2465753 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.83%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

