Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

TSE:SES opened at C$7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.75.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6765799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

