SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.10. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.