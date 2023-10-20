Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.22)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,589,000 after acquiring an additional 606,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

