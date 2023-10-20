Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 863290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.