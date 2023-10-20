Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.22. 656,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,801. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

