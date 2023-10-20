Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 4,135 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 67,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.43 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

