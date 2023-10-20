Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 47,714 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $52,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 306,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

