Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.41. 928,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,422. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

