Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $32.61. 171,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

