Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. 184,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,148. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

