Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 124,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

