Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.90. 330,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $533.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

