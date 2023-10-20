Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.99. 3,412,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

