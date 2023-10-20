Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $7.65 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000. Datadog makes up about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,457,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.