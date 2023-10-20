Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,663. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

