Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 206,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 210,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 735,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,232. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

