Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $154.33. 147,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

