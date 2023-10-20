Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 4,745 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,721,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. 55,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

