SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

