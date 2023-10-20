SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $280.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $113.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

