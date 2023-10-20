Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) versus Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Critical Review

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23% Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $23.04 million 0.27 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.33 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.06 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.12

Sonic Foundry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

