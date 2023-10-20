SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $87,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. 137,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

