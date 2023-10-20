Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lowered by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,620,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 561,392 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.