Steel Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

STLD stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.