Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

STEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stem has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

