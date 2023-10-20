Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$99.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$91.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$92.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

