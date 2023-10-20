Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$27.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.69.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$21.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.87. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$34.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

