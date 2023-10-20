Stifel Nicolaus Raises Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target to C$0.55

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Perpetual Energy Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of PMT opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.64.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Perpetual Energy had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 41.32%. Analysts predict that Perpetual Energy will post 0.0203443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

